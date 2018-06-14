Salud Presidencial

Macri tiene un quiste pancreático

Se lo diagnosticaron con una ecografía abdominal y una resonancia magnética. No requiere de tratamiento. Macri tiene un “quiste pancreático” de carácter “benigno” que no requiere de tratamiento y le fue diagnosticado en estudios de rutina, informaron fuentes oficiales. “Una ecografía abdominal mostró la existencia de un quiste pancreático preexistente de carácter benigno”, explicó la Presidencia Argentina, especificando que los estudios médicos al jefe de Estado de 59 años, tuvieron lugar el 23 de mayo en el Centro de Diagnóstico Maipú, en la localidad de Vicente López. “Hoy, en el mismo centro, se le realizó una resonancia magnética y se obtuvo el mismo diagnóstico por lo que no es necesario realizar tratamiento alguno”, concluye el texto.