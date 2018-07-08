⚏ General
Días fríos con mínimas de 4 grados en Corrientes
Domingo, 08 julio 2018
Las bajas temperaturas volverán a sentirse en Corrientes y para los primeros días de la semana se pronostican bajas temperaturas, con mínimas que rondarán entre los 4 ºC y 5 ºC. Para mañana habrá neblinas y bancos de niebla, con cielo parcialmente nublado. Por la tarde la máxima llegará a los 13 ºC. El martes se espera una jornada algo nublada, con una mínima de 4 ºC y una máxima de 16 ºC. El miércoles, se mantendrán las mismas condiciones meteorológicas, con una máxima que podría ser de 17 ºC.
Comentarios
